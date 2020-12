There was some speculation on Jeff Hardy’s status after the Swanton to the floor on tonight’s RAW, which put Elias through a table to win the Symphony of Destruction match. Fightful Select reports that all signs point to Hardy being OK after the nasty bump.

Hardy barely cleared the ring steps, but was moving after the match on his own and word from RAW is that he’s alright.

Stay tune for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.