Matt Hardy says his brother Jeff Hardy is expected to be back on TNA Wrestling programming within the next few weeks.

Jeff has been absent from recent episodes of TNA iMPACT after the company ran an injury angle to explain his time away. On the August 27 episode of TNA iMPACT, Hardy was attacked backstage by the mystery attacker who has been targeting members of the TNA roster and was later loaded into an ambulance.

The angle took place during TNA’s August 27 and August 28 television tapings in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (see video below), Matt Hardy offered an update on his brother and indicated that Jeff could be back around the time TNA returns to the United States later this month.

“He’s [Jeff] doing all right,” Matt said of his brother. “He is slated to be back in about three weeks or so.”

Matt then pointed out the timing of Jeff’s expected return.

“Coincidentally, it’s when we’re back in San Antonio in the U.S., so hopefully all things work out okay.”

TNA’s next television tapings are scheduled for September 24 and September 25 in San Antonio, Texas. Both Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently advertised for the tapings.

While Jeff’s return at the San Antonio shows has not been officially confirmed, Matt’s comments and TNA’s advertising would appear to point in that direction.

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