During Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen special, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster continued to tease tension.

As part of The Acclaimed, they faced Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin from The Hurt Syndicate in a tag team match. Throughout the match, tension had been building between Bowens and Caster. At one point, Caster tagged himself in. This led to a heated argument.

Once Caster found himself in trouble after tagging in, Bowens walked out of the match. He left Caster to fend for himself as Benjamin and Lashley took control, with Lashley eventually securing the victory with a Hurt Lock submission.

Also on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen special, Julia Hart made her return by picking up a win over Jamie Hayter. This marked Hart’s first match since AEW Dynasty in April.

The finish of the match came when Hart used the black mist after a distraction. She had brought an arrow into the ring, but when the referee removed it, Hart seized the opportunity to spray the black mist at Hayter behind the ref’s back.

Jeff Jarrett made a “career announcement” regarding his future on this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen special.

In a promo segment, Jarrett revealed that he recently signed his last talent contract with the company. Double J went on to announce that his main goal is to capture the AEW World Championship and not settle for tag team or trios titles.

Jarrett also revealed his intent to compete in the upcoming Casino Gauntlet match.