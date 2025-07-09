– Following her successful WWE Speed Women’s Championship defense against “The Secret Hervice’s” Alba Fyre on Wednesday’s new episode of WWE Speed on X, Sol Ruca surfaced via social media to address her goal of becoming a triple-champion in WWE. The reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion made it clear she has her sights set on capturing WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship gold. “Now it’s time to defend the North American Title and snatch those Tag Team Titles baby,” she wrote via X. As noted, Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez is scheduled for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at Sunday’s WWE Evolution 2 premium live event in Atlanta, GA. Ruca is also scheduled to defend her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship against Izzi Dame at the WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2025 special event on Saturday.

Now it’s time to defend the North American Title and snatch those Tag Team Titles babyyy🤙🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/SlcCBT61TH — Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) July 9, 2025

– The official X account for the USA Network shared a “Tale of the Tape” graphic for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown in the main event of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, GA. between reigning title-holder Gunther and WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg.

– WWE EVOLVE returns tonight at 8/7c on Tubi TV, head-to-head against the AEW ALL IN: Texas “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX. Tonight’s WWE EVOLVE on Tubi show will feature women’s wrestling legend Natalya challenging the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong. Ahead of the show, Armstrong wrote via X, “Tonight is the night! The Difference-Maker vs. The BOAT for the EVOLVE Women’s Championship! I gotta protect what’s mine!”

You never know where @NatbyNature might show up next! 👀 The B.O.A.T. of WWE challenges @Kali_wwe for the Evolve Women's Title in the champ's toughest test yet! An all-new #WWEEVOLVE premieres TONIGHT at 8E/5P, streaming on @Tubi in the US and @YouTube internationally. pic.twitter.com/01t3OrgH5M — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2025

Tonight is the night! The Difference Maker vs The BOAT for the Evolve Women’s Championship! I gotta protect what’s mine! 😈💜#wwe #wwenxt #wweevolve #kaliarmstrong pic.twitter.com/g5RPvqYlYq — Kali Armstrong (@Kali_wwe) July 9, 2025

– As noted, Jelly Roll is scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on July 11 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. WWE has released the official SmackDown graphic with Jelly Roll on it ahead of Friday’s show.