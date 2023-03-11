WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has returned home to Memphis, TN.

As we’ve noted, Lawler suffered a massive stroke on Monday, February 6 while at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida. Coming out of surgery, he had some paralysis and was unable to speak, but within days he was doing better and released from the hospital to begin outpatient rehab on his limited speech and cognitive skills. Lawler’s doctors expected him to make a full recovery. You can click here for our previous report.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Lawler has recovered enough that he was able to return home to Memphis on Friday morning.

Lawler had been staying at his home in Florida to undergo outpatient therapy for the stroke, but his recovery is going well, and has allowed him to go back home.

The 73-year-old Lawler worked the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show and made a public signing in Florida not long before the stroke. Lawler previously suffered a stroke in late March 2018, and he also suffered a massive heart attack while doing RAW commentary in September 2012. He made a full recovery.

