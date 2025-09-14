– Jerry “The King” Lawler has pulled out of his advertised appearance at the Chiller Theater convention in New Jersey in October. As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend recently suffered another stroke, and has been recovering.

– Damian Priest appeared as a surprise guest at the first-ever Savannah Bananas game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Saturday night. The WWE Superstar appeared in a special skit where he was blindfolded and searching for a hidden banana in the field, with the crowd making noise to guide him.

– Ahead of the in-ring reunion as The Usos, a special ‘Best of The Usos’ marathon has been streaming via WWE’s official YouTube channel this weekend. As noted, “Big” Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso will combine their talents once again, reuniting as The Usos to take on The Vision duo of “Big” Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut premium live event on September 20, 2025 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

– Featured below is the official preview for tonight’s WWE Superstar Sunday lineup on A&E, which includes a new episode of WWE LFG at 10/9c, as well as back-to-back episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments starting at 9/8c:

9 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: Mick Foley – “Otherwise known as Cactus Jack, Mankind and Dude Love, Mick Foley is one of the most beloved Superstars of all-time.” 9:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: Shocking Comebacks – “One of the most exciting aspects of WWE has always been a Superstar’s return to the squared circle; the best comebacks have always been when the fans least expect it like the surprise returns of Bret “The Hitman” Hart.” 10 PM – WWE LFG – “The quest for an NXT contract kicks into high gear, as the women take center stage for the LFG Playoffs. Bayley Humphrey and Dani Sekelsky go head-to-head, as Undertaker has the unenviable task of choosing which of his star pupils will move on.”

