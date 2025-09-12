As noted, pro wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler has suffered another health scare.

Lawler’s caregiver told FOX13 out of Memphis, Tennessee, that he experienced a minor stroke last Friday at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida.

He was hospitalized but has since been released and cleared to return home to Memphis, where he arrived Thursday night.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame and Memphis Wrestling legend suffered a massive stroke in 2023, spending several days in the ICU before returning home for outpatient rehab. ESPN also reports that he experienced a stroke in 2018, and back in 2012, he collapsed on WWE Raw due to a heart attack.

While the latest stroke briefly impacted his vision and right side, his caretaker noted that he is able to walk and talk.

“The King” has canceled upcoming appearances and will take the rest of September off to rest and recover.

Everyone at WrestlingHeadlines.com sends our best wishes to Jerry “The King” Lawler and his family, as the pro wrestling icon continues to recover from his latest health scare.