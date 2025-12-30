Je’Von Evans’ path to WWE’s main roster may finally be starting to take shape.

Despite making his NXT TV debut more than a year and a half ago, Evans has only worked a handful of matches on Raw and SmackDown so far. That could change in 2026, depending on how things shake out behind the scenes.

Speaking with Scott Johnson of Going Ringside, Evans was asked directly about a potential move to WWE’s main roster. The rising star made it clear the decision isn’t in his hands.

“I think that it could be in the works, but that’s up to them,” Evans said. “That’s up to them, whenever they feel like I’m ready. I’m just there whenever they need me, you know what I mean?”

While his main roster appearances have been limited, Evans has already had a taste of high-profile competition. He’s worked four matches on SmackDown, two on Raw, and one on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Among the most notable outings were a loss to Sami Zayn during a United States Championship open challenge in September, as well as a loss to Gunther in November’s Last Time Is Now tournament.

One thing Evans does seem certain about?

A future milestone match.

When asked about his dream bout, Evans didn’t hesitate — and his answer raised some eyebrows.

“I want to do a Hell in a Cell,” he said. “I would love to do a Hell in a Cell.”

“I grew up watching them and I was like ‘Oh, I have to do it now,’” Evans continued. “So I have to do a Hell in a Cell before I retire. I have to do a Hell in a Cell.”

During last week’s episode of Raw, commentary noted that Evans would soon become a “free agent,” allowing him to appear on either main roster brand.

A development that could signal more consistent exposure heading into 2026.