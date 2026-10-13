Je’Von Evans wasn’t about to let his injuries keep him away from WWE Raw.

The October 12 episode of WWE Raw kicked off with newly crowned Mr. Money In The Bank Penta celebrating his victory in Saturday night’s ladder match in New Orleans, LA.

During the segment, Penta was interrupted by a surprise appearance from Je’Von Evans, who had taken a devastating bump through the roof of an ambulance during the Money In The Bank premium live event just two nights earlier.

Evans made his way to the ring with his ribs heavily taped and his right arm in a sling. Despite his condition, the “Young OG” congratulated Penta on his victory before addressing his own injury situation.

According to Evans, WWE officials had attempted to send him home to recover from his injuries. However, he made it clear that he wasn’t willing to miss an episode of Raw.

Unfortunately for Evans, his night would take another painful turn.

Moments later, Bron Breakker appeared and blindsided the injured WWE Superstar with a vicious spear.

Breakker quickly escaped the ring before Penta could get his hands on him, leaving Evans laid out following his unexpected return to WWE television.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.