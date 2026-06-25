Jim Ross appears to finally be nearing the end of his latest hospital stay.

The WWE Hall of Famer and legendary broadcaster provided a positive update on Thursday, revealing that he is expected to be discharged from the hospital on June 30 after spending several weeks receiving treatment in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma.

Last weekend, Ross shared that he had reached his 22nd consecutive day in the hospital. While he has not publicly disclosed the reason for his hospitalization, the 74-year-old has dealt with multiple health setbacks in recent years, including issues related to falls. Prior to AEW Double or Nothing in May, Ross suffered a fall that caused him to miss his scheduled flight to the pay-per-view. He ultimately secured another flight and still called the event, despite the difficult circumstances.

In his latest update, Ross also revealed that he caught up with one of his longtime friends during his recovery.

“Going home this Tuesday! Had a great phone visit with Steve Austin today,” Ross wrote. “Biz is picking up!”

The encouraging update comes after several challenging years for Ross on the health front. In 2025, he successfully underwent surgery and later announced that he had beaten colon cancer.

Ross’ Grilling JR podcast has also been on hiatus during his hospitalization, with no new episodes released over the past several weeks.

Fortunately, it now appears Ross is on track to return home early next week as his recovery continues.