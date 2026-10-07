Jim Ross is recovering after undergoing brain surgery on Wednesday morning.

Conrad Thompson, Ross’ “Grilling JR” podcast co-host, shared a positive update after receiving word from Ross’ daughter that the procedure went well. The 74-year-old broadcasting legend was undergoing surgery to address an issue involving the shunt that was placed in his brain earlier this year.

“I just heard GREAT NEWS from Jim Ross’ daughter: Procedure went well. He is in recovery right now,” Thompson wrote. “Will hopefully be heading home around 3.”

Ross underwent the initial procedure in August, when doctors inserted the shunt to drain excess fluid from his brain. The procedure reportedly resulted in a significant improvement in the balance problems he had been experiencing.

More recently, however, Ross began dealing with severe headaches. A subsequent CT scan revealed bleeding, leading doctors to turn off the shunt and schedule another procedure.

Following Wednesday’s surgery, Ross is now in recovery and is expected to potentially return home later in the day.