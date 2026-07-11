As reported yesterday on Wrestling Headlines, Jim Ross recently revealed that he is preparing for brain surgery as he continues recovering from recent health issues, noting that the procedure is “not optional” if he wants to get better. As noted, Ross said the surgery is related to fluid on his brain and ongoing memory issues following a lengthy hospital stay.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross said he still plans to make his upcoming WrestleCon appearance in Minneapolis.

Slowly but surely, Conrad. I made a commitment to Tony Hunter a long time ago that I’d make that show. I didn’t realize at that time how sick I was going to get. But I’m going to keep my word, keep my promise. Tony’s been awful good to me and Lawler as well. So we’re going to have some fun up there.

Ross said the Minneapolis appearance carries personal meaning for him.

How do you go to Minneapolis and not think of Mean Gene, right? I can’t. So if nothing else and it brings up some good memories, then it’s all well worth the trip.

Ross also said recording the podcast was helpful for him during his recovery.

As the days go on, in the mornings, I’m pretty good. I got a little sleep type thing and I’m good to fire off and go. We’re recording this about 3:00 or something. I’m a little tired, but I’m glad we’re doing this. It makes me feel, it’s the best medicine I could ask for and thanks for thinking of it.

Ross said he is focused on getting through the procedure and returning to more appearances.

Damn right I am. It’s all in the mind. I think your mind has a big hand in how you feel and how you heal and all those type things. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get better and to get back out there and make some more shows like the one in Minneapolis. Life is good. Life is good. It can be challenging, but that doesn’t mean you quit or you stop running the race. You just slow down a little bit.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.