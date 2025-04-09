– TNA has Joe Hendry on a media tour in Las Vegas to promote Unbreakable. As noted, he has been going back-and-forth with The Sphere out of Las Vegas on X, leading to speculation about a potential WrestleMania 41 surprise appearance.

– O’Shea Jackson Jr., Glee’s Max Adler, and Winning Time director Salli Richardson-Whitfield were in attendance at MLW Battle Riot.

– Expect additional WWE brand partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks.

– WWE and Cody Rhodes have already filmed content for the next phase of his extended Wheatley partnership.

– WWE has released the complete Undertaker vs. Diesel (Kevin Nash) match from WrestleMania XII in 1996 on their WWE Vault YouTube channel.

