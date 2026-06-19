Joe Hendry has offered an update on his absence from WWE television while reflecting on the viral success of his popular “Fire Logan Paul” song.

Speaking with The Early Bird Special (see video below), Hendry discussed how the song caught on with WWE audiences and joked that the chaotic events surrounding Logan Paul’s injury and Austin Theory’s attack have complicated things in recent weeks.

“The goal is you got to get the entire arena singing along with the song after only hearing it half a chorus one time. And that’s what I pride myself in being able to do. So, yeah, fire had a lot of fun with the ‘Fire Logan Paul’ song. Obviously things are a little crazy right now. Logan’s injury happened, we thought he was going to be gone for a long time and he’s reappeared, they said his name and he appeared. I got attacked by Austin Theory with 87 chair shots, so I’m still recovering from that. Things are a little crazy at the moment.”

While Hendry referenced still recovering from Theory’s brutal assault, there has been no official confirmation from WWE regarding whether the former TNA World Champion is currently unable to compete or appear on television.

OH MY GOD 😱😱😱@_Theory1 just completely OBLITERATED Joe Hendry! pic.twitter.com/5yiyekIK7d — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2026

Hendry made his WWE Raw debut on the April 27 episode with one of his trademark in-ring concerts, using the segment to take aim at Logan Paul. The appearance was interrupted by Theory, leading to an escalating rivalry between the two over the following weeks.

The feud ultimately reached a turning point on the May 25 edition of Raw, when Theory attacked Hendry during another concert segment, laying him out with a vicious chair assault. Since then, Hendry has been absent from WWE programming, with fans continuing to speculate about when he will make his return.

For now, Hendry appears to be taking the situation in stride, though his latest comments suggest the aftermath of Theory’s attack remains a factor in keeping him off WWE television.