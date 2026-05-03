It looks like John Cena could be part of the action at WWE Backlash next weekend.

The venue for the Premium Live Event, Benchmark International Arena, is currently advertising Cena for the May 9 show in Tampa, fueling speculation about a potential appearance.

“JOHN CENA RETURNS TO TAMPA AT BACKLASH!,” the arena’s website states.

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed Cena for the event.

Still, the buzz picked up shortly after WrestleMania 42, when Cena himself hinted that he might be planning something noteworthy for the Tampa crowd.

“Man if only it were 2023 again!! I might have different business at WWE Backlash,” Cena wrote. “Alas, the years pass. I am still gonna try to do something epic in Tampa for 5/9.”

Cena continued, “I promised Club WWE something special… stay tuned,” he wrote, referencing WWE’s new fan club experience.

Whether it’s an in-ring appearance or something else entirely, Cena has clearly put Tampa on notice.