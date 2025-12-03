John Cena continues to be the talk of the pro wrestling town as he winds down his year-long WWE farewell tour dubbed, “The Last Time Is Now.”

As “The Greatest of All Time” prepares for his WWE retirement match against the winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 13, 2025, he has been all over the place.

In addition to his WWE dates and Hollywood commitments, the pro wrestling legend and emerging acting mega-star has also been maintaining one hell of a media schedule.

Bill Simmons surfaced via social media on Wednesday and announced that his BS Pod program was one of Cena’s latest media stops, with the new 90-minute interview scheduled to drop on Thursday evening, December 4, 2025.

“Coming Thursday night on the BS Pod,” Simmons’ post on Instagram promoting the episode began. “it’s a 90-minute match with both titles on the line.”

Earlier today, WWE President Nick Khan appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show podcast, where he offered high-praise for the work ethic of John Cena.

“You talk about people who work their behinds off, who never say that they’re tired: Cena,” Khan told McAfee of Cena. “You know him, you never hear him say, ‘I’m so tired, I can’t believe this, I have to do this or that.’ He just does it.”

Khan continued, “And you talk about the G.O.A.T. [Greatest of All Time], that’s G.O.A.T. mentality. He deserves everything that he’s earned in his life, and it’s our honor to help see him out.”

John Cena returns to the ring for WWE one last time at the 12/13 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show from Washington, D.C., where he will face whomever emerges victorious from the Gunther vs. LA Knight finals from “The Last Time Is Now” tournament on this Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results and again on 12/13 for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results featuring John Cena’s WWE retirement match.