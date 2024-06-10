Another update on the Janel Grant Lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

Laurinaitis has submitted a formal declaration. On June 8th, he requested that the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against him, Vince McMahon, and WWE be transferred to private arbitration.

Laurinaitis, in his sworn statement, argued that as a full-time WWE employee during Grant’s non-disclosure agreement with Vince McMahon and WWE, he believed he was exempt from any lawsuits brought by Janel Grant. The Confidential Settlement Agreement mandates that any disputes be settled through binding arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act.

Grant has agreed to pause her lawsuit at the request of the Justice Department.

In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon was under federal investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking. Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and Laurinaitis was filed on January 25.