How is Jordynne Grace’s journey to becoming an airplane pilot going?
Let’s find out!
After bringing fans with her via video and statement-updates on social media as she studied for and took her pilot’s license test, “The Juggernaut” has returned this week with some new information.
Grace wrote the following via her official Facebook page about the progress of her airplane pilot’s license:
On May 21st, I went to get my FAA medical clearance to fly because I had my first solo flight coming up. Unfortunately, I was not aware an ADHD diagnosis was a disqualifying condition for pilots. I’m currently in the process of resubmitting my application, but it is a long, invasive, expensive process. You’re required to discontinue your medication for 90 days (and then forever) to get a neuropsych evaluation done. This is a $5,000 test and includes 8-10 hours of testing to essentially prove you can function without ADHD symptoms efficiently while not medicated.
I feel very disappointed and defeated right now, but I’m cautiously optimistic that this will all seem like a slight speed bump at some point down the road.