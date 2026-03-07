Jordynne Grace has revealed the moment that led to the ankle injury she suffered during Friday night’s WWE Main Event taping.

Footage from the taping quickly made the rounds online, showing WWE medical staff entering the ring to check on Grace following her match with Alba Fyre. In the clip, the referee can be seen raising Fyre’s hand while Grace remains down as trainers attend to her.

Grace later added some humor to the situation on social media, sharing a photo of herself sitting in Chelsea Green’s wheelchair while wearing a walking boot.

On Saturday, Grace also posted the exact moment the injury occurred during the match. Along with the clip, she joked, “My ankle glitched IRL.”

In the video, Grace appears to land awkwardly on her ankle while attempting to avoid Fyre in the corner, which is when the injury took place.

The clip of the incident has since circulated widely online and is available to view below.

As of now, the full extent of Grace’s injury remains unknown.

Grace entered the bout with Fyre after picking up a win over Candice LeRae on the February 27 episode of SmackDown. Prior to that, she challenged Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship on the February 13 edition of the show but came up short in the title match.

My ankle glitched irl pic.twitter.com/e4tuXC2nWf — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026

She followed me around the entire night to document us being “ankle sisters” Also do not look at my feet pic.twitter.com/x4r9IB8Pvx — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026