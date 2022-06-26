It was recently reported that AEW star and former tag champion Jungle Boy was dealing with an undisclosed injury, one of the many talents on the company’s roster who is hurt in some way.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Jungle Boy’s injury is in his shoulder. While not confirmed, speculation is that he got hurt in the epic tag team ladder match against the Young Bucks, who dethroned Jurassic Express to become two-time AEW tag team champions.

The extent of Jungle Boy’s injury is still not known, nor is it know if he will miss a significant amount of time, if any at all. Following the loss Christian Cage attacked Jungle Boy, which paid off an angle that began back at Double or Nothing 2021.

As a reminder the list of stars affected by injury includes CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Buddy Matthews, Kip Sabian, Red Velvet, Skye Blue, Leyla Hirsch, as well as Adam Cole, who was able to recover in time for tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

