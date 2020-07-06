Update on Kairi Sane Appearing for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Kairi Sane is once again being advertised for tonight’s WWE RAW.

Sane’s status for tonight’s RAW has been up in the air as WWE removed her from a graphic for tonight’s non-title Champion vs. Champion match between RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Sane is once again being advertised to come out with Asuka, as Sasha Banks is set to be in Bayley’s corner. You can see the current graphic below. It should be noted that Sane is not mentioned in the WWE website preview for the match.

Sane re-tweeted the original graphic that had her featured. It was also reported last week that she was scheduled to work the RAW tapings that took place on Friday. These could be her final RAW tapings as she’s moving back to Japan to be with her husband. You can click here for the latest report on Sane’s WWE future and the return to Japan.

Sane has been off WWE RAW since losing to Nia Jax in early June, the same match where she suffered a cut on her head.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the graphic with Sane, Asuka, Bayley and Banks:

