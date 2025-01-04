Don’t expect to see Kairi Sane in the ring anytime soon.

The women’s wrestling star and member of Damage CTRL in WWE surfaced on social media this week and provided an update on her injury situation.

Sane was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective trio Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark during the December 16 episode of WWE Raw to explain her legitimate injury.

In an update, Sane took to Instagram today and showed a photo of herself in the hospital, along with a caption that reads, “I’ll get an arm of iron…”

Sane was originally scheduled to compete in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament, as well as the WWE Speed Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender tournament, but was pulled due to the injury.

There is no word yet regarding how long Sane will be on the sidelines from WWE action.

We will keep you posted.