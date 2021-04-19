It looks like former WWE Superstar Kalisto will be going back to his Samuray del Sol name on the indies.

Kalisto recently updated his official website at samuraydelsol.com and included a countdown clock, which is set to expire when his 90-day non-compete with WWE expires, on Wednesday July 14.

Kalisto also refers to himself as “The G.L.O.A.T.” on the website, for The Greatest Luchador of All Time. He is taking e-mails for future bookings via [email protected]

While Kalisto has not updated his Twitter as of this writing, he did update his Instagram bio with the website URL, and he updated his name to “Samuray del Sol ‘Manny'” in the bio field.

Kalisto first began using the Samuray del Sol name back in 2006. He signed with WWE in May 2013.

As we’ve noted, WWE made budget cuts last Thursday and released Kalisto and 9 other Superstars – Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Billie Kay, Wesley Blake and Bo Dallas. All wrestlers are under the 90-day non-competes that expire on July 14.

