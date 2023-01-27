As noted, AEW superstar and current reigning Trios Champion Kenny Omega is currently dealing with a visa issue, which is why he has not been on weekly programming and was forced to miss the Jay Briscoe tribute show this past Wednesday.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is hopeful that they will get Omega back by next week’s Dynamite in Dayton Ohio, but the report states that in no way is that a lock. The Cleaner last wrestled at the January 11th edition of Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, when he and The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle in a Escalera de la Muerte ladder match to capture the AEW Trios Championship.

Omega is also the current reigning IWGP United States Champion after dethroning top NJPW Superstar Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17.