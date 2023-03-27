Konnan gives an update on his role as an inductor for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

It was reported by the LA Times that the former nWo member would be inducting lucha-libre legend and current WWE superstar Rey Mysterio at this year’s ceremony. It has since been confirmed that Mysterio himself asked WWE for Konnan to do the honors.

However, that has yet to be confirmed by WWE. Konnan himself spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast, where he explained that until the company announces it he isn’t going to the ceremony.

“Until WWE announces it, I won’t be doing one. So, they haven’t announced it.”

Mysterio will be taking on his son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 39 this weekend.