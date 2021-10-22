NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi addressed the pro-wrestling media earlier today to provide an update on superstar Kota Ibushi, who suffered a gnarly injury at the G1 Climax finals against Kazuchika Okada.
Sugabayashi also revealed that NJPW will begin increasing the size of their show cards going forward as Japan’s COVID numbers have finally gone down. Check out his full statement below.
I have two updates for you today. Firstly, in the G1 final last night in the Nippon Budokan, Kota Ibushi incurred a dislocated right shoulder during the match, and was treated by the ring doctor and training personnel. Further updates to Ibushi’s condition and a timetable for return will be announced after Ibushi has received more thorough appraisal.
Secondly, over the last year or so, under NJPW’s COVID protocols, there has been a reduction in the number of matches on each New Japan Pro-Wrestling event. As a result of the current infection levels in Japan, as well as the vaccination of staff and wrestlers, from the forthcoming tour we will be increasing the number of matches on each card, while maintaining our other COVID rules and protocols. From now on, fans can expect to see more of their favourite wrestlers competing on each live event. Once again, we appreciate your understanding and support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Your patience through this period has been very important, and in several ways moving forward, we will be looking to bring back the New Japan Pro-Wrestling of pre-COVID times’