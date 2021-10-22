NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi addressed the pro-wrestling media earlier today to provide an update on superstar Kota Ibushi, who suffered a gnarly injury at the G1 Climax finals against Kazuchika Okada.

Sugabayashi also revealed that NJPW will begin increasing the size of their show cards going forward as Japan’s COVID numbers have finally gone down. Check out his full statement below.