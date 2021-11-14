It was previously reported that AEW star Lance Archer suffered a concussion during his Dynamite match with Eddie Kingston back in March after the Murderhawk Monster landed directly on his head during a moonsault attempt.

Following last night’s AEW Full Gear pay per view company president Tony Khan revealed during the media scrum that Archer’s injury was actually a twisting of his neck, and not a head injury. He tells the press that he passed all impact/concussion tests and is doing good, but that they’re just waiting for the right time to bring him back so he is fully recovered.

“Thankfully, he came out of it good. It was a neck injury, not a head injury. He cleared all the impact testing, concussion, all the stuff over the last several weeks. He twisted his neck, but he’s good.”

Archer has not wrestled since that match with Kingston, which was the opening round of the world title eliminator tournament.