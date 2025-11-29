The final four is set for “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

Another major step has been taken toward John Cena’s final match, as the field in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament has officially narrowed to four following Friday night’s taped episode of WWE SmackDown.

LA Knight and Jey Uso punched their tickets on Friday’s SmackDown, setting up a high-profile semifinal showdown that will now take place this Monday night on Raw.

Uso became the night’s first qualifier, putting away Rusev with a top-rope splash to secure his spot on the Raw bracket.

Knight followed later in the evening, but his path came with a twist.

The second quarterfinal was clouded in uncertainty after Sheamus was pulled due to injury. With the match slot suddenly open, The Miz took his shot backstage, pleading with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis for the opportunity.

In a bit of storyline luck, Miz’s name was drawn from the tumbler, but the break wasn’t enough to carry him through. Knight closed the show strong, finishing Miz with the BFT to advance.

Meanwhile, the other side of the bracket is locked in for a heavyweight semifinal.

Gunther, who punched through Carmelo Hayes earlier in the tournament, will collide with Solo Sikoa, who earned his position after forcing a referee stoppage against Penta.

Sikoa built on that momentum Friday as well, standing tall as the lone survivor in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

All roads now lead to the finish line: the winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament will challenge John Cena in his final-ever WWE match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

