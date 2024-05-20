An update on A&E’s WWE documentary about ECW.

PWInsider.com has confirmed that A&E will air a WWE Legends Biography episode on Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) on Sunday, June 23.

This episode, titled “Birth of Hardcore,” will be the fourth major documentary focusing on the original ECW. Previous documentaries include WWE’s “Rise and Fall of ECW” from 2004, which saw unexpected success and led to the ECW One Night Stand PPV; Jeremy Borash’s “Forever Hardcore,” released in June 2005; and John Philapavage and Kevin Kiernan’s “Barbed Wire City,” which premiered at film festivals in 2013 and is now available for streaming on Highspots.TV. Highspots.TV also offers “Legends of Extreme,” a 30-episode series featuring in-depth interviews with many ECW alumni.

Upcoming WWE Legends Biography episodes will feature Eddie Guerrero, Ricky Steamboat, Rob Van Dam, and others.