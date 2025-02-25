WWE, Cody Rhodes, and Fanatics have been granted an extension to respond to a lawsuit filed by Wesley Eisold, the lead singer of a Boston-area hardcore punk band. The defendants must now submit their response by Monday, April 7.

Eisold claims ownership of the “American Nightmare” trademark, which is also the name of his band. According to the lawsuit, he previously reached an agreement with Rhodes in 2021, allowing the WWE star to use—but not trademark—the name on clothing, provided that Rhodes’ name, likeness, or wrestling-related imagery made up at least 75% of the design. Eisold also received a $30,000 payment as part of the deal.

The lawsuit alleges that WWE and Fanatics have been selling merchandise that violates this agreement, featuring “American Nightmare” branding without prominently including Rhodes’ name or wrestling-related imagery. Eisold argues that this has led to widespread confusion among fans, with many mistakenly purchasing Rhodes’ merchandise thinking it is associated with Eisold, and vice versa.

Eisold is seeking a jury trial, a ruling against Rhodes for breach of contract and trademark infringement, and a judgment against WWE and Fanatics for inducing breach of contract and violating trademark laws. He is demanding $900,000 in damages, an injunction to stop the sale of the disputed merchandise, and coverage of legal fees.