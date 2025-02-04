There have been significant developments in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland (Baltimore) against WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon concerning allegations of abuse involving underage ring boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Maryland upheld the state’s Child Victims Act, which took effect in 2023. This law removes the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits brought by individuals who allege they were sexually abused as children. As a result, there are no longer time restrictions on such cases being pursued in court.

This ruling is expected to have a direct impact on the lawsuit filed by five former ring boys who worked for the then-World Wrestling Federation (WWF) as minors in the 1980s and 1990s. The plaintiffs claim that WWE and the McMahons failed to protect them from abuse by the late Mel Phillips, a former ring announcer who also oversaw the ring crew.

The lawsuit had been on hold since December 2024, pending today’s court decision. With the ruling now in place, the case is expected to proceed.

More updates to follow as we confirm further details.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)