For those inquiring about the lawsuit filed by Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins against AEW, there has been a recent development. On January 2, AEW filed a motion requesting the court to pause all proceedings, including discovery, until the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Jacksonville) decides whether the case should proceed in private arbitration.

The lawsuit, originally filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was transferred to Florida in November 2024 after AEW successfully argued that the contractual language stipulated all disputes should be handled in Florida, where the company is headquartered. The Pennsylvania court agreed, leading to the case’s relocation.

Now that the case is in Florida, AEW contends that the contracts also require all disputes to be resolved through arbitration. The company has asked the court to enforce this provision and halt further legal proceedings until arbitration is confirmed.

Kevin “Kelly” Foote and The Tate Twins, known as Dalton Castle’s Boys, filed their lawsuit on August 30, 2024. They allege that The Tate Twins were defamed after being released from their Ring of Honor contracts due to budget cuts. They claim AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan falsely stated that the twins were let go for failing to appear at events, a claim the twins deny. The lawsuit also alleges that they are owed unpaid compensation, including royalties and travel reimbursements, and that they have suffered unspecified damages.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)