A new update has surfaced regarding the ongoing legal situation between Gail Kim and TNA Wrestling’s parent company.

Court records from Nashville, Tennessee show that Kim and Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC are scheduled to enter mediation on June 24 in an attempt to resolve their dispute.

Kim has also been granted an extension to respond to the lawsuit until after mediation takes place.

The legal battle dates back to January, when Anthem filed suit following Kim’s claim that she may have grounds for action under the Florida Private Whistleblower Act after her departure in March 2025.

Anthem, however, maintains that any disputes should be handled under Tennessee law based on the terms of her contract.

At the core of the case is Kim’s status with the company. Anthem argues she worked as an independent contractor under agreements signed in 2022, which covered roles such as talent relations and production, and did not qualify for employee protections or benefits.

The company also claims her contract allowed outside work with certain restrictions.

According to the filing, Kim’s working relationship ended as part of a broader company restructuring, and Anthem is seeking a legal declaration affirming her contractor status while blocking any claims under Florida statutes.

They are also requesting attorneys’ fees and court costs.

Kim, widely regarded as a cornerstone of the Knockouts division and a Hall of Famer, has remained largely quiet on the legal specifics, though she previously thanked fans for their support following her exit and made it clear her wrestling journey is far from over.

We’ll keep you posted as more details on the mediation and case emerge.