Some backstage news and notes have surfaced from this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Monday, January 13, 2025 at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

– Penta was present backstage all day and was not kept out of sight.

– Neither 3 hours nor 2.5 hours has been established as the official runtime for WWE Raw moving forward. However, there is a general target runtime they aim to meet each week.

– WWE had planned dark matches for Raw throughout the week, so the show’s duration came as no surprise to the team.

– Alexandra Williams was credited as the writer for the CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre promo. Chad Barbash was listed as the writer for Gunther’s promo. Ben Saccoccio was credited for the segment involving Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

(H/T: Fightful Select)