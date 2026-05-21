The criminal case involving the man accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan is set to return to court this week.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:30am in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, regarding the case against Shawn Chan, the Canadian man accused of traveling to Florida and targeting Morgan before later being arrested at the WWE Performance Center.

The case has already been delayed multiple times after originally being expected to go to trial in March. Chan was recently assigned a new public defender, which led to another postponement. As of now, the trial is tentatively expected to begin sometime in June.

Federal prosecutors charged Chan with interstate domestic violence after alleging he traveled from Scarborough, Ontario to Orlando, Florida in May 2025 and later made his way to Morgan’s residence.

Authorities claim he spent hours outside the property, circled the home several times, entered through the backyard, and attempted to gain access through the front door before eventually leaving.

Investigators say Chan also left behind a handwritten note containing personal information and messages directed toward Morgan, claiming he was only making a “friendly visit.”

The situation escalated after WWE security reportedly reviewed surveillance footage from Morgan’s home and recognized Chan at the WWE Performance Center. The FBI later arrested him on June 3, 2025. He was formally indicted later that month and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Chan has remained in custody since his arrest after multiple unsuccessful attempts to secure release ahead of trial.

In recent months, Chan’s legal team also attempted to pursue an insanity defense, though prosecutors argued the request came too late in the process.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to provide further clarity regarding when the long-delayed trial will officially begin, and as always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.