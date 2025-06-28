An update has surfaced regarding the arrest of the alleged Liv Morgan stalker following the reported incident at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier this month.

According to a new article by Canadian media outlet The Independent, Canadian national Shawn Chan was the one arrested by the FBI at the WWE PC back on June 3, based on documents that were unsealed on June 27.

From The Independent:

“On May 26, Chan boarded an Air Canada flight to Orlando, telling customs officials upon arrival that he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center during his stay, according to the affidavit. The center is “a state-of-the-art training facility designed to develop well-rounded athletes with aspirations of joining the [WWE],” the affidavit explains. “It does not, however, have any hotel rooms, dorm rooms, or other lodging. Four days after he got to Orlando, the affidavit says Chan traveled about two hours west of the city to a house that appears to describe [Liv] Morgan’s, the affidavit states. Surveillance footage captured Chan arriving at roughly 5:20 p.m. on May 31, wearing a black shirt, tan shorts, a black baseball hat, and carrying a large black backpack. He approached the home through the yard instead of walking up the driveway, and circled the property twice, the affidavit goes on. He then entered the front porch and reached down around the door mat, presumably looking for a spare key, the affidavit continues. Chan, it says, then “touched around the bottom of the front door, swiped the locking mechanism on the door several times with his hand, grabbed the front door handle, and leaned into the door attempting to open it.” After failing to get inside, Chan then “retrieved a long air rifle pellet gun from the front porch wall, which… had [been] left outside of the Residence,” the affidavit states. “The air rifle is a Sig Sauer MCX .177 air rifle capable of firing metal pellets at 600 feet per second. Chan can be seen sitting on the front porch with the pellet gun before standing and walking to the front door.” After loitering for more than two hours, seemingly waiting for Morgan to return, Chan left a note near some packages that had been delivered, according to the affidavit. Among other things, the note mentioned having been wronged by members of an online gaming community and said, “I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more… Yea, I just wanted to let you know that I was here.”

Shawn Chan was taken into custody after WWE security identified him from surveillance footage recorded at Liv Morgan’s residence and notified law enforcement.

Chan is scheduled to appear in Orlando federal court on July 18, 2025, where he will be arraigned on a charge of interstate domestic violence. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

This incident marks at least the third known case of someone showing up at Morgan’s home uninvited. It’s also not the first time a WWE talent has dealt with a fan-related stalking situation that led to criminal charges—Sonya Deville previously faced a similar ordeal, which resulted in an arrest during her time with the company. Additionally, WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez has been dealing with stalker issues.