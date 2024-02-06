Good news for WWE superstar Liv Morgan.

The former women’s champion had her criminal case officially closed according to the Sumter County Court records. Morgan was arrested back in December of 2023 for possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of cannabis (20 grams or less). Her first charge was dropped, with the second charge getting sent to another court.

Morgan had been out of action dealing with an injury but made her return at the Royal Rumble last Saturday. She will be in action on this upcoming Monday’s Raw, where a victory can earn her a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber matchup.