The changes being made as a result of Liv Morgan’s injury situation continues.

As noted during this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, WI., the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion and Judgment Day member suffered a bad shoulder injury in the opening moments of her match against Kairi Sane. The match was abruptly stopped and the show quickly went into commercial break, with the match being out of the ring and altogether scrapped by the time the show returned.

It was then announced by Michael Cole and Corey Graves in an on-camera update that Morgan suffered what was believed to be a dislocated shoulder

On Wednesday, an update surfaced confirming that Morgan needs surgery to repair her shoulder injury, and as a result, WWE is being forced to make significant changes to original plans for WWE Evolution, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship landscape, and an additional upcoming premium live event title tilt with WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky.

Later in the evening on Wednesday, the changes continued, as Fanatics Fest issued a statement confirming that Liv Morgan will not be making her scheduled appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC this coming Saturday, June 21.

“Liv Morgan will no longer be attending Fanatics Fest,” the announcement began. “We wish her a speedy recovery and can’t wait to welcome her back to Fanatics Fest next year.”

The announcement continued, informing fans who purchased Liv Morgan photo-op and/or autograph-related packages at Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend will be offered refunds.

“Fans who purchased photo ops or autographs will be refunded,” the announcement concluded.