Goldin Expedites Landmark Pokémon & TCG Auction Featuring Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator Due to Global Interest

The international auction will open a week early, spotlighting the artistry and influence of trading card games and featuring some of the rarest Pokémon cards and collectibles ever brought to market

January 2, 2025 – Goldin, an internationally-renowned auction house known for rare and record-breaking collectible sales, will open its Pokémon & TCG Auction early due to overwhelming global interest. Originally scheduled for January 12, 2026, the landmark auction will open on January 5, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET, headlined by Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10, the world’s only example graded PSA 10.

“This is the biggest Pokémon and trading card game auction ever held, and the unbelievable amount of interest we’ve already received led us to open early,” said Ken Goldin, Founder and CEO of Goldin. “Featuring Logan’s Pikachu Illustrator as the centerpiece draws major international interest and makes it a true landmark for the hobby. The entire lineup in this sale is incredible–from cards to artwork to video games–with some of the rarest and most valuable pieces in the world.”

The Illustrator card–consigned by entertainer, entrepreneur, and professional athlete Logan Paul–is featured in the third season of Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch and widely regarded as the pinnacle of Pokémon and trading card game (TCG) collecting. Designed by Atsuko Nishida, the original illustrator of Pikachu, the card stands apart from standard releases as a winner of the 1998 illustration contest in Japan, using distinct artwork and including the iconic pen symbol denoting artistic contribution. Paul’s acquisition of the only PSA 10 example and decision to showcase it on major global stages, including WrestleMania, propelled the card into mainstream awareness. Its unparalleled scarcity, cultural significance, and high-profile visibility solidify the Pikachu Illustrator as a landmark artifact as a global benchmark for rarity, artistry, and cultural impact in trading card history.

“This is the most coveted card in the world,” said Logan Paul, entertainer, entrepreneur, and professional athlete. “It was absolutely unforgettable when I received the card, and I’m going to create that same kind of memorable experience for the next owner: I will personally hand deliver the Pikachu Illustrator to the winner, share the whole backstory, and create a moment that will live with them forever.”

In addition to the Pikachu Illustrator, the auction includes more than 300 lots, including graded Pokémon cards and a wide range of rare items from across TCGs. Featured pieces include a 1999 Pokémon Base Set 1st Edition Holo Charizard from Paul’s original break, a 1999 Pokémon Base Set 1st Edition Factory-Sealed Booster Box with potential for rare Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur cards, and Ken Sugimori’s signed and framed “Dawn” original artwork, accompanied by materials from Pokémon’s 10th Anniversary event in New York.

Additional highlights include the 1997-98 Japanese 2nd Tournament Trophy Pikachu, signed and sketched by Mitsuhiro Arita and featured in King of Collectibles, as well as the 2014 Pokémon World Championships Pikachu Trophy Collection, a complete set of four cards including a Pop 1 pristine example. Other top lots include the 1993 Magic: The Gathering Beta Black Lotus, the 2025 Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy “Traveling Chocobo” Gold Serialized Card, and multiple factory-sealed booster boxes and cases from Pokémon’s early releases.

Rounding out the auction are sealed Pokémon video games, such as Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Silver Version, along with the November 1999 TIME Magazine Pokémon Charizard/Pikachu cover, recognized as a top population example.

The highly anticipated Pokémon & TCG Auction will open on Monday, January 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will close on February 15, 2026, with extended bidding beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET that evening.

Further in Goldin’s auction slate, several major auctions are now live. The 2025 Shohei Ohtani Historic 3rd Home Run Baseball Auction closes January 14, followed by the 2026 Winter Hollywood Memorabilia Auction closing January 21. Additionally, the 2026 Winter John Terry Auction is open through January 28, featuring a collection of memorabilia connected to the influential footballer, with proceeds greatly benefiting the John Terry Foundation.

Looking ahead, Goldin’s January Elite Auction will open January 9, the Winter Pop Culture Auction opens January 16, and the Winter Vintage Elite Auction opens January 21, featuring the newly discovered 1909 T206 Honus Wagner “Shields Wagner” card, which remained privately held within the same family for over 100 years, and is highlighted in Season 3 of Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. More at Goldin.com.

