An update has surfaced regarding the legal situation involving WWE star Ludwig Kaiser.

According to court records, a pre-trial conference in Kaiser’s case has been scheduled for the morning of Thursday, July 16 in Orlando, Florida. The hearing will serve as an opportunity for both the prosecution and defense to discuss the status of the case and determine whether the matter is headed toward a full trial or could instead be resolved beforehand through a plea agreement.

At this point, nothing is finalized regarding a potential trial.

However, the documents reportedly reference a tentative trial window running from August 10 through August 28, though that timeframe could ultimately change or a trial may not happen at all depending on how the case develops.

Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, along with his attorney and prosecutors involved in the case, have all been formally notified of the scheduled pre-trial conference. Fellow WWE star Gunther was also notified, as he served as the depositor for Kaiser’s $1,000 bond.

Kaiser previously entered a “not guilty” plea in response to the misdemeanor battery charge against him.

The charge stems from an alleged incident on April 24 involving another resident at Kaiser’s apartment complex. According to the allegations, the resident claimed Kaiser and a female companion were aggressively kissing inside an elevator before the resident told Kaiser to “please have some manners.”

The alleged victim claims Kaiser then attacked him following the comment. Police reportedly observed redness and a scratch on the man’s head afterward.