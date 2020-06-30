Update on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Signing with Impact Wrestling, Big Interview Teased?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have reportedly signed with Impact Wrestling.

It was reported earlier today, via Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, that is was “pretty much a done deal” but now Cassidy reports that they have signed. The former RAW Tag Team Champions will debut in July, either at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18, or shortly after. Their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE will expire on July 15.

As we’ve noted, Gallows and Anderson are reportedly signing a lucrative deal with Impact, which will allow them to tour with New Japan Pro Wrestling when they are able to. It was also reported earlier that Gallows and Anderson have already filmed content for Impact Plus, which is the on-demand streaming service that Impact launched in May 2019. Their “TalkNShopAMania” video podcast, which also debuts in July, could end up being some sort of side promotion to the Impact deal.

On a related note, Anderson indicated on Twitter tonight that he’s hooking up with some big names in the business this weekend, perhaps an “elite” interview for a future podcast episode.

“Huge meeting with some #EliteBrothers on Wednesday.. Happy to easily go around some of the bullshit that think they run the place and have some real brother conversations.. @TalknShop @The_BigLG,” he wrote.

There’s no word on if Gallows and Anderson are interviewing AEW stars for “TalkNShopAMania” but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for updates on Gallows and Anderson. Below is the full tweet from Anderson:

Huge meeting with some #EliteBrothers on Wednesday..

Happy to easily go around some of the bullshit that think they run the place and have some real brother conversations..@TalknShop @The_BigLG — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) June 30, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.