Ring of Honor delivered a news-heavy night at Final Battle 2025, closing out the Columbus stop of GalaxyCon with title changes, debuts and a surprise assist.

On the Zero Hour pre-show, Zayda Steel made her ROH debut amid complete audio chaos. Her entrance glitched, the feed cut out, and Steel leaned into it with, “I don’t need music, they know who I am.” She later joked online that she “broke the feed,” but ultimately fell short to Leila Grey.

The show kicked off with Deonna Purrazzo sealing her latest ROH accolade. She countered Billie Starkz in the Women’s Pure Championship tournament finals, transitioning into the Venus de Milo and forcing the tap. Queen Aminata confronted Purrazzo afterward, making it clear she wants the first shot now that she’s cleared from injury.

Mercedes Moné’s latest reign came to a sudden halt in her rematch with Red Velvet, as Velvet reversed the Statement Maker into a deep roll-up to reclaim the ROH Women’s World TV Championship. It’s Moné’s first championship loss, ending her run with 12 total belts — and giving Velvet her long-awaited return moment.

Elsewhere on the card, Sammy Guevara continued his unlikely streak. With The Beast Mortos stepping in as his new partner and a timely assist from Hechicero, Guevara captured the vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles yet again. This marks his third straight reign — following runs with Dustin Rhodes and then RUSH, both cut short by injuries.

