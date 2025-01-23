Following several reports earlier this month suggested that Malakai Black is done with AEW, it now appears those claims are accurate.

AEW sources have confirmed that the company has had no discussions about Black making any final appearances for the promotion. It seems likely that he will simply remain off TV until his contract expires.

For those curious about the timing, the report indicates that Black’s AEW contract is believed to end in February or March. This timing would make him ineligible for a surprise return in the men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, scheduled for February 1.

However, he is widely expected to return to WWE once he is legally free to do so.

Within WWE, Black’s name has already been brought up in creative discussions as recently as last week, signaling that the company anticipates his eventual return.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)