PAC reportedly did not suffer a concussion back in the summer.

We noted earlier this month how AEW broadcaster Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio and mentioned how PAC suffered a concussion “like a month and a half ago.” Henry was expressing concern with PAC taking the big ladder bump during the Casino Ladder Match on the Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.

“I would not have had a guy that was injured recently take a big bump off the top of the ladder tot he floor, on his back,” Henry said of PAC. “I watched his head snap back and hit the mat, and he just had a concussion like a month and a half ago. … I mean, I’m probably breaking HIPAA laws, but everybody saw that.”

In an update, Henry’s story on PAC recently suffering a concussion was not accurate, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that PAC has suffered a concussion, but not any time remotely recently. The Casino Ladder Match bump was still a bad one with people saying it looked even scarier live than it did on TV.

Henry’s story led to speculation on PAC possibly missing the match against Andrade El Idolo at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5. The match ended up taking place later that week on Rampage, with Andrade getting the win. It was stated by AEW President Tony Khan that PAC vs. Andrade was removed from All Out due to a travel issue, but the Wrestling Observer later reported that PAC may have missed the show due to a “health situation.” PAC did not wrestle from the August 20 AEW Dark taping, where he faced Matt Sydal, until the AEW Rampage taping on September 8, where he lost to Andrade.

PAC has not wrestled since the Casino Ladder Match.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.