An update on the match involving WWE NXT Superstars on next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT has surfaced.

On Friday, TNA Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA will be teaming with The Rascalz duo of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for their six-man tag-team match against WWE NXT faction the No Quarter Catch Crew.

KUSHIDA, Miguel and Wentz will battle Myles Borne, Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey in one of the featured matches on next week’s show, which also features Alisha Edwards vs. Xia Brookside and The Hardyz vs. The System for the TNA World Tag-Team Championship.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night fo complete TNA iMPACT results.