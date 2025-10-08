The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW is beginning to take shape, and it’s shaping up to be another loaded night of crossover action and high-stakes matchups.

WWE has confirmed that the October 14 edition of NXT on CW will feature the in-ring return of Matt Cardona, who will compete on WWE television for the first time since his release in 2020. Cardona, best known for his previous WWE run as Zack Ryder, is set to go one-on-one with Josh Briggs in what’s expected to be a physical encounter.

Cardona has been representing TNA Wrestling as part of the ongoing crossover between the two promotions.

In another major development, the women’s division will take center stage with a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s Championship. The winner will earn a title opportunity at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 25. The match will also include several competitors from TNA Wrestling’s Knockouts division, continuing the inter-promotional storyline that’s been unfolding across NXT and TNA television in recent weeks, which was on display this week at the NXT vs. TNA-themed NXT Showdown show held on October 7 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Also confirmed for the October 14 show is a non-title match featuring AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. taking on Lexis King. The bout stems from a backstage confrontation where King interrupted an interview with the masked AAA star, mistakenly believing he was Tavion Heights under the mask. The confusion traces back to NXT No Mercy, where Heights wore a similar mask to outsmart Ethan Page. After Wagner Jr. exited the scene, Heights appeared in frame, further hinting that there’s more to this developing storyline.

The October 14 installment of WWE NXT will continue building toward the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc special event, and will showcase WWE’s ongoing partnerships with TNA Wrestling and AAA. These are two specific promotional relationships that have delivered new energy and unpredictability to the NXT brand in particular.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on The CW Network results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.