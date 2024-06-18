“We’re here!”

Those were the chilling final words heard as the post-WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland episode of WWE Raw went off the air from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Monday night, June 17, 2024.

As noted, The Wyatt 6 group debuted on the 6/17 red brand WWE on USA Network program after several weeks of production glitches and QR code cryptic teases of a “massacre” coming.

Following the main event, which saw the self-proclaimed new owner of Bray Wyatt’s old “fireflies,” ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, earn the first spot in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match for this year with a victory in a qualifier bout, The Wyatt 6 debuted.

The group featured Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross as Sister Abigail, Erick Rowan as Ramblin Rabbit, Joe Gacy as Huskus the Pig and Dexter Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard.

After the show went off the air, several WWE Superstars surfaced on social media and made their first posts since their long-awaited television debut.

Also commenting on their debut was Bronson Reed, who joked about his opponents for next week’s Money In The Bank qualifying match, Chad Gable and Braun Strowman, laid out and covered in blood after “the massacre” from The Wyatt 6.

“So my opponents are dead??? Adam Pearce, do I get in by default!!!!??? I mean how could you not want this at MITB unless you’re a big BOZO!”