Mercedes Moné continues to compete despite still dealing with a broken nose.

The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion provided an update on her injury during the post-AEW WrestleDream 2026 media scrum on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.

Moné originally suffered the injury during the opening moments of her match against Willow Nightingale at AEW All In on August 30. Although she subsequently underwent surgery, the injury has yet to fully heal.

“I’m one month and a half post-surgery on my nose,” Moné said. “It’s still very much broken. And I’m pushing through every single week, but I love what I do. I love defending my women’s championship.”

Despite the lingering injury, Moné made it clear that she has no intentions of slowing down or allowing the broken nose to interfere with her championship reign.

“I’m here to be the best,” she continued. “So just having a broken nose, it’s not going to faze me. It’s not going to stop me. It’s not going to stop me from defending this.”

Moné concluded by emphasizing her commitment to remaining at the top of AEW’s women’s division.

“This is my destiny. So I’m ready to give everything that I have for it.”

The update comes after Moné successfully retained her AEW Women’s World Championship against Thekla at AEW WrestleDream on October 17.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.