– ShopAEW.com has rolled out fresh gear for several stars, including new t-shirts for Swerve Strickland, Brody King, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Skye Blue. This week’s Top Rope Tuesday exclusive features a new design for The Outrunners.

– Julia Hart is the featured guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted Podcast. She opens up about married life with Lee Johnson, her run as TBS Champion, the recent loss to Willow Nightingale, battling through a shoulder injury and her road to recovery. Hart also discusses the return vignettes, and teaming with Buddy Matthews and Brody King as The Hounds of Hell.

– MJF took to X to react to joining The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on Wednesday night. The former AEW World Champion wrote on his official account seconds after the segment ended, “I HURT PEOPLE BABY!” (with 100 Y’s). As noted, the company is advertising MJF’s contract signing into The Hurt Syndicate for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

I HURT PEOPLE BABYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYY! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 15, 2025

This Wednesday, May 21#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + MAX After weeks of waiting, @The_MJF received the final thumbs up from @fightbobby approving him to join The Hurt Syndicate. Now MJF’s only thing left to do is sign the contract to make it official, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/mJGXM3bTjf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 15, 2025

– Zach Gowen appeared on The Takedown on SI.com for an interview to promote his match against Ricochet at last night’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show in Chicago, Illinois. The former WWE Superstar spoke about his past run in the company 20 years ago, his work with Brock Lesnar and how he recovered from addiction issues.

– For those who missed it, featured below is the complete tribute package and Taz speech in honor of the late Sabu, who passed away this past Sunday at the age of 60.