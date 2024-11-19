BRCW issued a press release today regarding the previously announced MJF appearance at their upcoming “Festival Of Fights” event on December 15 in Boca Raton, Florida.
As noted, MJF vs. QT Marshall has been announced for the 12/15 show, with tickets currently on-sale at BRCW.com.
Check out the complete announcement that was sent out today with all of the details.
MJF Set to Appear at BRCW’s Festival of Fights in DecemberBoca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) has announced a major highlight for its upcoming Festival of Fights on Sunday, December 15th. AEW standout MJF will make a rare independent appearance at the event, engaging in a much-anticipated showdown against QT Marshall. The evening will also offer fans an opportunity to meet the AEW star through a ticketed pre-show meet-and-greet.
MJF’s involvement in BRCW marks his first independent match since a victory over Leo Sparrow at a Create-A-Pro-Wrestling event on May 13, 2023. Since then, he has competed for organizations such as CMLL and RevPro in the UK, as well as AEW, where he resumed action in June following a six-month recovery from injury.
While MJF prepares for the BRCW event, his AEW storylines continue to develop. On the October 23rd episode of Dynamite, he announced his return to in-ring action at Full Gear, though his opponent remains undetermined. In AEW’s ongoing narrative, both Adam Cole and Roderick Strong are positioning themselves for a confrontation with MJF, with Cole notably making his in-ring return on October 30th against Buddy Matthews.